OSBORN, Mo. - John Bentley Ransom, 91, of Osborn, passed away on March 14, 2021.

He was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Beverly, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Mabel (Gould) Ransom.

John entered the US Army where he proudly served his country during the Korean War.

On May 26, 1963, John married Norma Thome.

John worked as a Parole Officer for the state of California until retiring and moving to Missouri.

Preceding him in death: his parents; two sisters, Mary and Jean; brother, Bill.

Survivors: wife, Norma Ransom, of the home; five children, Andrea Ransom, Lodi, California, Kevin (Nordli) Ransom, Redding, California, Terry (Paul) Miller, Redding, Arin Ransom, Miles City, Montana, and John Ransom, Anderson, California; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Martha Graham, Inglewood, Ontario Canada.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.