God's angels carried Don Ransom to Heaven on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 75.

Don was a graduate of Lafayette High School, St Joseph Junior College and Northwest Missouri State University where he was graduated with a BS in Science and a Master's in Education. He spent his career of 33 years with the St. Joseph School District.

He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy, on May 29, 1966. They were blessed with three children, Elizabeth (Curtis) Zahnd, Chris (Lisa) Ransom and Lauren (Brian) Dreis. Don was Papa to grandchildren Emmaleigh and Cooper Zahnd, Jacob Ransom, Addison Carrel, Jonathan Dreis, Bree Brown, Kay (Cody)Dwyer and great grandchildren Parker, Elle and Kodi. Additional survivors include sisters-in-law, Barbara East, Janis (David) Irwin, stepsister Judy (Jerry) VanVickle; and stepbrother Tom (Jane) Wells.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Don and Dora Ann and stepfather Harold G. Wells; brother-in-law, Bob East, his in-laws Ernie and Margaret Hertel, and Peggy's stepfather, Clement G. Meyn.

Don's life could be summed up in the words of a friend, "Don was such a genuine person to work with, to talk to, to play a round of golf with. He was an icon in the St. Joseph School District and had many great friends." He was an active member of St Peter Lutheran Church and directed the church choir for 42 years. He shared his love of and talent in music in many ways and with many organizations. "Today there is less harmony on earth but a whole lot more bass in Heaven."

A private memorial service has been planned. Memorial gifts may be sent to The St. Joseph School District Foundation Fund in care of The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, 1006 N. St. Maartens Drive, Suite B, St. Joseph, MO 64506 or St, Peter Lutheran Church, 3524 St. Joseph Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.