CHIANG MAI, Thailand - Local artist, community volunteer and lifelong St. Joseph resident, Myrna "Pud" Ransdell, passed away last month in Chiang Mai, Thailand, where she had gone to live with her son. She was 95.
Pud (she always hated the name Myrna) was the youngest of four children born on April 10, 1927, to Dallas and Gertrude Grimes, of Messanie Street.
Pud grew up during the Great Depression when times were so tough that during one harsh winter her parents sold the family car to buy firewood. Throughout her long and happy life she always recalled stories of how itinerant families would come to the back door begging for food. No matter how difficult life was for Pud's family, they always shared what they had.
This idea of helping others in times of need would would be an animating force for the rest of Pud's life. She always said, "You can judge people, and our country, by how they treat those who are down on their luck."
During WWII Pud attended Central High School, volunteered for the home-front war effort, and worked nights at Russell Stover's to help support her family. She also found time to sing with the Sweet Adelines.
After the war Pud worked for Southwestern Bell and indulged her two passions - art and travel. In the early 1950s a stewardess friend helped Pud stow away in the bathroom of a TWA flight to Cuba. Though she couldn't afford a ticket herself, Pud and her friend ended up having drinks at a hotel pool with the actor Edward G. Robinson.
In June 1959, Pud married her longtime boyfriend, William M. Ransdell, who had served in WWII as a 1st Lieutenant on a B-17 bomber flying 36 combat missions over Germany. After graduating from the University of Missouri, Bill took a job with the Internal Revenue Service, where he would later become director for northwestern Missouri.
As an artist married to an accountant it shouldn't have worked, but somehow Pud and Bill always brought out the best in one another. Their marriage lasted 43 years, until Bill's death in 2002.
In the winter of 1964 Pud gave birth to their only child, Eric. She left her job and began pursuing motherhood and her passion for art.
This was also when Pud became devoted to public service. Over the years Pud would become president of the Flower Society, vice-president of the Albrecht Kemper Art Gallery, serve on the boards of the Albrecht, Allied Arts Council, Crippled Children's Association and United Way, work as a volunteer for the Hospital Guild, Meals on Wheels, Runcies, the Noyes Home, Missouri Methodist Hospital and the Cub Scouts as well as helping to establish the library at Noyes School and teaching special needs children to ice skate at Bode Arena.
Pud became more accomplished as an artist, exhibiting in numerous shows at Missouri Western and the Albrecht Art Gallery, including a joint exhibition there in 2004 with her late friend Susan Fay. One of Pud's paintings is part of the Albrecht's permanent collection.
Throughout Pud indulged her love of travel, especially after Bill retired and with their son living overseas as a foreign correspondent. She visited a number of countries including England, Italy, Germany, Kenya, Japan, China and Thailand, where Pud and Eric rode an elephant in 2003.
In addition to her lifelong service to the community, Pud was also an avid churchgoer. In her later years she joined Wyatt Park Christian Church, where she made one of the best friends of her life, Ann Evans, who was instrumental in helping Pud live independently until she was 90.
Other friends the family would like to thank who helped Pud live an active life in her later years are Shirley Lawrence, Carol Meyers, Jenny Wray and her wonderful niece Terry Wallerstedt, who helped Pud throughout her last years at Country Squire. Special thanks to her doctor, Vikas Agarwal of Mosaic, who always went above and beyond the call of duty with his kindness and advice.
Pud's last great adventure was to go to Thailand with her son in August even though she was suffering from late-stage Alzheimer's. She enjoyed seeing the tropical birds and flowers, watching dancers in their traditional Thai costumes and having lunch by the pool at the Grand Hyatt in Bangkok.
Pud is survived by her son, Eric, and his partner, Hebe Ting, of Chiang Mai, Thailand; her nieces, Terry Wallerstedt, of St. Joseph, Linda Fitzharris Shooter of, Omaha, Nebraska, Cheryl Grimes, of Sterling, Virginia, and Sandy Keating, of Noble, Oklahoma; and nephews, Mark Fitzharris, of Denver, Colorado, and John Grimes, of Fort Worth, Texas.
A Christian funeral service was held for Pud alongside the Ping River in Chiang Mai, Thailand. A remembrance service for family and friends will be held in St. Joseph sometime next year.
For anyone wishing to remember Pud, donations in her name to the Albrecht Art Gallery, Wyatt Park Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association of America would be appreciated. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.