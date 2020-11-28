Barbara (Benning) Ranner, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in St. Joseph, at her home.

She was born July 30, 1936, in Maryville, Missouri, to Norwood "Bud" and Helen (Luther) Benning.

Barbara graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she completed both Bachelor of Education, and Masters of Education in Administration degrees.

She began her teaching career at colleges in Marshalltown, Iowa, and St. Cloud University in Minnesota.

She married Aaron J. Ranner on Aug. 15, 1965, at the First Presbyterian Church in Maryville. That fall, she began teaching at Huboldt Elementary in St. Joseph.

Hundreds of families took swimming lessons or life-saving courses with her through the YMCA, YWCA, or in her own pool.

For over 20 years, she taught at Lafayette High School, as a physical education instructor, Dean of Girls, and Vice Principal.

With great pride in the students, she attended nearly every sporting, ROTC and Fine Arts event to support not only her own children, but the thousands of students who attended Lafayette, many of whom still call her, "Mom."

For Barbara, education wasn't a vocation, it was a calling, and she firmly believed that learning stretches far beyond a text book. Until her final breath, she bled green, strong and true.

Barbara was an active and ardent supporter of many local organizations, most notably Interserv, on whose board she served for over 30 years.

She was a member and ordained elder of Westminster (later Trinity) Presbyterian Church.

Barbara was preceded in death by: her husband, Aaron J. Ranner, in 2015; parents; and brother, Norwood H. Benning, Jr.

She is survived by: her brother, Robert L. Benning of The Villages, Florida; her children: Chris (Heather) Ranner, St. Charles, Missouri, Beth (Hugh) McLenaghan, St. Joseph and Cheryl (Doug) Ramseier, Oak Ridge, Tennessee; grandchildren: Jayson Ranner, Olivia Ranner, Doug (Jaime) Ramseier; and great-grandaughter, Kaelynn; Justin (Stephanie) Ramseier and great-grandson, Lyle, Christopher Ramseier; as well as beloved nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends and sisters, Marylou Benning and Rosemary (Posie) Benning.

The family wishes to express profound gratitude to the Freudenthal Hospice care team, for not only the friendship, love, and respect they showed our mother, but also for always arriving with a sparkle in their eye, prepared to match wits with our spunky momma. You've no idea the peace and peace of mind you've gifted us.

A memorial service will take place after the first of the year, out of respect for the safety of loved ones who must travel to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to InterServ.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.