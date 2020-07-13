Robert Lee "Bob" Rankin, 95, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Bob was born on Oct. 6, 1924, in St. Joseph, to the late Fred and Mary Rankin and was raised in Bolckow, Missouri.

In 1945, he married Helen Atkins; she preceded him in death in 1993.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater of Operations and earned the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Victory Medal and the Army Occupation Medal.

Following the end of the war, Bob was part of the Occupation forces in Japan and he was later stationed on Okinawa, where he was instrumental in processing the service personnel for their return to the United States.

He was honorably discharged in 1946.

He spent the majority of his working career as a territory sales representative for the American Electric Company in St. Joseph and Maryville, covering northwest Missouri and southern Iowa.

Bob had countless customers who were very loyal to him over the decades and he was sorely missed by them, upon his retirement.

Survivors include: his second wife, Shirley; sons, Michael (Connie) Rankin and Ronald (Ann) Rankin, grandchildren: Christina (Brad) Sievers, Elizabeth (Larry) Leivan; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Ava Sievers; step-sons, James (Jennie) Jennings and Dennis (Linda) Jennings; step-grandchildren: Candice (Quinten) Graves, James Jennings III, Kristen Jennings; step-great-grandchildren, Kayden Graves and Gabe Graves.

Graveside service and interment with full military honors: 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, no visitation or chapel service will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.