MARYVILLE, Mo. - Jo Earlene (Peery) Rankin, 87, Maryville, Missouri, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in St. Joseph.
She was born to Joe Reed and Lural Bessie (Damgar) Peery, on July 13, 1934, in Maryville.
She married Joe Rankin on Nov. 26, 1950. He passed on Oct. 31, 2016. She was also preceded by her parents; her brothers: Eddie and Don Peery, her sisters: Janice Perry, and Jo Ellen Peery; and an infant grandchild, Julia Rankin.
She co-owned and co-managed the Rankin Airport, east of Maryville. She also taught aviation ground school for private pilots and was a private pilot.
Jo was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.
Survivors: children, Marcha (Larry) Anderson, and Kevin (Debbi) Rankin, Maryville, and Jay (Joyce) Rankin Rockledge, Florida; four grandchildren, Bryon (Stephanie) Rankin, Niceville, Florida, Jamie (Devon Doebele) Rankin, Destin, Florida, Devin (Travis) Reed, Maryville, and Bradley (Abbey) Rankin, Maryville; two great-grandchildren, Jovie Reed and Whitley Rankin; two brothers, Stanley (Lois) Peery, Kansas City, Kansas, and Ron (Brenda) Peery, Peculiar, Missouri; and sister, Joyce Cowan, Kansas City; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Celebration of Life Service, 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, First United Methodist Church, Maryville.
Memorials: First United Methodist Church, 104 N. Main, Maryville, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
