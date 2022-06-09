Stanley D. Randall, 74, passed away at his home on May 27, 2022.

He is survived by his children, Stephanie Bruce, Travis Randall, Jack Randall and Brice Bye; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Stanley is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria "Elainie" Clinton Randall; son, Charles Bye; his parents, Jack and Dessie (Betty) Randall; and two sisters.

He retired from Mead Products.

Stanley's greatest day was spending time with his family and taking his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on walks around the block.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

