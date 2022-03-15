CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Eleanor Julia (Wiederholt) Randall, 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Morningside Center of Chillicothe.
Eleanor was born July 10, 1931, in Conception Junction, Missouri, to parents William (Bill) and Henrietta (Lager) Wiederholt.
A longtime member of the St. Gregory Catholic Church and the St. Columban Catholic Church, Eleanor grew up in rural Northwest Missouri during the Great Depression. Her early childhood was tough though it taught her valuable life lessons. She learned early to value her home and family. One of her most cherished moments was marrying Maurice Randall on July 16, 1950, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stanberry, Missouri.
Eleanor worked in the cafeteria as a cook at Northwest Missouri State University and subsequently worked at St. Francis Hospital in x-ray and physical therapy, both in Maryville, Missouri.
She loved nothing better than to bake for her family and her nieces and nephews always enjoyed her baking, especially her chocolate chip cookies. She always put her family and faith first, and she especially loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. When she wasn't spending time with family, she also enjoyed reading, crocheting, camping, and her flower gardens.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Jean Schottel and husband Frank of Utica, Missouri; granddaughters, Laura Parker and husband Brian of St. Louis, Missouri, Amy Schottel-McIntyre and husband Jesse of Ponte Vedra, Florida; great-grandchildren, Austin Schottel-Thorne, Mavic McIntyre, and Mayla McIntyre of Ponte Vedra; sister, Helen Gribble of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Wilma Hague of Waukee, Iowa; brother, Herman Wiederholt of Conception Junction, Missouri; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Randall; siblings, Wilma Wiederholt, George Wiederholt, Paul Wiederholt, Francis Wiederholt, and Alice Rauer.
Memorials in honor of Eleanor may be made to Bishop Hogan Library and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com.
Rosary will be recited Monday, March 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Columban Catholic Church, in Chillicothe.
Burial will follow at St. Columban Cemetery in Chillicothe.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.