Ramsey, Rachael L. 1974-2020

Rachael Lynn Ramsey, 45, of St. Joseph, passed away April 13, 2020, at her home in St. Joseph.

She was born in St. Joseph, on Oct. 10, 1974, to Thayne Ramsey and Constance Crane.

Rachael was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Always a guiding light full of positivity and love. An amazing person that made everyone know how much they were loved. She may have been a "fun sized" person, but she had a heart bigger than most. She will be missed dearly.

She worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections for over 20 years.

She was a 1993 graduate of Savannah High School and a 1998 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.

Rachael is survived by: her parents, Thayne (Teri) Ramsey, of St. Joseph; mother, Connie (Monte) Logan, of Golden, Missouri; twin sister, Jamie Ramsey, of Grain Valley; sisters: Nikki Ramsey, of Grain Valley, Mackenzie Ramsey, of Grain Valley, and Trisha (Scott) Grissom, of Amazonia, Missouri; brother, Steve (Vanessa) Culver, of Amazonia; nieces and nephews, Kiarra Brewer, Cylas Brewer and Phoenix Deke; and great-niece, Aamani Masterson.

Rachael was preceded in death by her niece, Greican Davidson.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Children's Hospitals.

Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.