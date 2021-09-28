Ramsey, Don 1963-2021 Lawson, Mo.

LAWSON, Mo. - Don Ramsey, 58, Lawson, passed away Sept. 23, 2021, at Liberty Hospital.
Don was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, on March 15, 1963.
Preceded in death by: father; William; mother, Nannetta; and brother, Dennis.
Surviviors: wife, Debbie; son, Josh, of the home; sons: Evan, Zack (Caitlin) Goucher, Aaron, Jacob Groucher; grandson, Preston Groucher; brothers: Danny (Marylynn) Willis, Dave (Friday); sisters, Christie (Don) Elliott, Marty (Candi) Hamm, Jeff (Cheri) Shepard; several neices and nephews.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at First Christian Church of Kearney, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
