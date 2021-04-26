Ramseier, Thomas E. Wathena, Kan.

Thomas E. Ramseier
WATHENA, Kan. -Thomas "Tom" Edwin Ramseier, 55, of Wathena, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Tom was born on March 29, 1966, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth "Lucy" Lloyd and Alice Marie (Ward) Ramseier.
He was a farmer.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors: children: Nick Barker, John Hamernick Ramseier and Christie Ramseier; six grandchildren; and his siblings, Joe Ramseier and Sandy Reel; nieces; nephews; cousins; and uncles and aunts.
Tom wishes were to be cremated, with services at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Tom Ramseier Memorial Fund c/o Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS. 66090
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
