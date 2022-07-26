Ramsay, Stanley D. 1958-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stanley David Ramsay, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022.There are no services scheduled. Arrangements under Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Ramsay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stanley David Ramsay Sidenfaden Chapel Arrangement Christianity Pass Away News-press Stanley D. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 26, 2022 Late Notices, July 25, 2022 Late Notices, July 23, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles18-year-old pronounced dead after drowningNew SJPD officer arrested for domestic assaultMotorcyclist killed in Wednesday evening crashNew I-229 alternative added to the four other proposalsWoman hit by vehicle Friday while walking on highwayNo answers 18 years after Ashley Martinez disappearedWoman killed in crash Thursday morningSt. Joseph woman seriously injured in Tuesday crashJosh Hawley’s response to being mocked for the Jan. 6 running video? Fundraising off it.Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash
