Daniel Ramirez Jr. 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 3, 1931, in St. Joseph, son of the late Esperanza "Hope" and Daniel Ramirez, Sr.

He graduated from St. James Catholic Elementary and Christian Brothers High School and married Irene Piatkowski on Oct. 6, 1956.

He retired from the Missouri Gas and Energy, after many years of service.

Dan enjoyed being very active in the community as a member of the South Side Progressive Association, participating in the Meals on Wheels program and the Highway 59 Clean Up Crew.

He was also very active in his church.

He was the recipient of the St. Joseph 20 Who Count Award and a lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church.

Dan was preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Kathy Miller; and his sister, Dolores Ramirez.

Survivors include: wife, Irene Ramirez of the home; daughters: Sue (Roger) Wright, Michelle (Rick) Bolton, Julie (Bob) Beger, all of St. Joseph, and Connie (David) Kingsley, Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren: Wesley (Calli) Miller, Ryan Miller, Justin (Nichole) Wright, Joshua (Kristie) Wright, Erik (Megan) Bolton, Bryson Bolton, Jordan (Samantha) Bolton and Kerstyn Bolton, Blayr (Taylor) Kennedy, Kyle (Huyen) Beger and Kaleigh Beger, Madelyn and Kirbi Kingsley; great-grandchildren: Armor, Avynlie, Lily, Titus, Kole, Sutter, Hazlie, Kellan, Valor and Sua; his sister, Mary Theresa "Teddy" (Tom) Parisoff, of St. Joseph; son-in-law, Tom Miller, St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Mosaic Hospice service, especially Cynthia, Susie and Janet for their kind and thoughtful service to our dad.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant.

The Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the family to receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Private family inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Meals on Wheels Program, or the St. James Renovation fund.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.