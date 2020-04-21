Cami Marie Ramirez, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care hospital.

She was born Jan. 11, 1967, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Edith and Edgar Parker.

She worked at Saxton Nursing home as a certified nursing assistant and a certified medication technician.

Cami is survived by: sons, Cameron and Brandon Parker; brothers, Randy (Susan), William and Ronald Parker; and sister, Haddie Parker; and four grandchildren.

Viewing and register book available 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to: Cami Ramirez Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home or funeral fund at her obituary on www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.