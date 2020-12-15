Dennis Lee Ramey, 73, formerly of Osborn, Missouri, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. Dennis is the son of Howard and Carolyn (Selle) Ramey and was born Dec. 26, 1946 in St. Joseph.

Dennis was a 1966 graduate of Osborn High School. He worked as a warehouse supervisor for Affiliated Grocery.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Carolyn, daughter Karie Ann Paysinger and two grandchildren Amanda and Matt Gannon.

He is survived by: wife, Linda, of the home; sons, Darin (Debra) Ramey, Brian (Carrie) Ramey, Jason (Martha) Ramey all of Osborn; first wife, Kathy Ramey, Osborn; sister, Una (Denis) Dulcan, St. Joseph; two brothers, Randy (Brenda) Vaughn, Maysville, Missouri, and Rick (Lisa) Vaughn Overland Park, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; stepson, Joshua (Chelsea) Teater, St. Joseph; stepdaughter, Angela Teater, New York City; fouri step-grandchildren.

Private graveside service and inurnment will be Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m., Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.