Rall, Sr. M. Carmela 1930-2020

CLYDE, Mo. - Sr. M. Carmela Rall, OSB, 89, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde.

Sr. Carmela was born on Dec. 29, 1930, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to George and Rose (Yanka) Rall.

Ruth Rall entered the Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration on Feb. 2, 1950, and was given the name Sr. Carmela.

Her first profession of vows was on Sept. 15, 1951, and her final profession of vows was on Nov. 9, 1956.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Marie Rall; and two brothers, Michael and Phillip Rall.

Survivors include: her brother, Steve (Carol) Rall; several nieces and nephews; and her Monastic Family.

A wake service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Convent Chapel in Clyde.

Burial will follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.