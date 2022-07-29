HIAWATHA, Kan. - John Clinton Rainwater, 89, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022, at Amberwell Health Hiawatha.

John was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Leona, Kansas, one of four children of Clinton and Mary Emily Sharp. At an early age the family moved to a farm west of Bendena, Kansas. He graduated from Bendena High School in 1951 and had attended St. Benedict College in Atchison. John served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in Germany with the First Infantry Division.

To plant a tree in memory of - Rainwater as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.