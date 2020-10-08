Rainsbarger, Cynthia M. 1981-2020

CHICAGO, Ill. - Cynthia Marie Rainsbarger, 38, Chicago, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by family she loved.

She was born Dec. 7, 1981, in Hampton, Virginia, to Billy J. and Elke G. Rainsbarger.

Cynthia enjoyed spending time with family in Missouri and being home raising her only daughter, Ashley. She also enjoyed her cat, Lizzy, time at the lakefront, and cookouts with family. She enjoyed life and always had a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy J. Rainsbarger.

Survivors include daughter, Ashley Brooke; boyfriend, Shawn Berry; mother, Elke; brothers, David and Charles; nieces, Briana and Amelia; nephew, Hudson; sister's in law; cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Visitation will be at Clarks Chapel in New Franklin, Missouri, between 1 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 10. Burial will follow at Clarks Chapel Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.