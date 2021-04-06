Rains, Kenneth C. 1941-2021 Rushville, Mo.

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Kenneth Charles Rains, 79, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Center, St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.

Kenny was born on Sept. 26, 1941, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Russell and Genelle (Farmer) Rains. He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1959. Kenny worked as a sand molder for Rockwell International Foundry- Atchison Casting, retiring after 38 years in 2003. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Atchison, and the Steelworkers Union # 6943. Kenny loved deer and duck hunting, cutting wood, playing horseshoes, mushroom hunting in the Missouri hills, gardening and raising watermelons and especially spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was married to Joyce (Park) Weigel on May 22, 1976. Joyce survives of the home.

Additional survivors include a son, Kenneth Bradley (Faith) Rains, San Antonio, Texas; a stepson, Darren (Chris) Weigel, DeKalb, Missouri; a step daughter-in-law, Kim Weigel, Rushville; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Rains, Atchison; a brother-in-law, Wayne Goodlet, Rushville; four grandchildren, Luke (Brandy) Weigel, Blair Weigel, Brandon (Nikki) Weigel, and Rylee Weigel; and two great grandchildren, Jase and Laine Weigel.

His parents, a step-son Steve Weigel, a brother, Virgil "Pooch" Rains, and a sister, Janice Goodlet preceded him in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.