Ramona Rose Rainez-Gann 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at her home.
She was born Aug. 25, 1943 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Betty and Cecil Rainez. She married Bryan Gann on Sept. 17, 1966, and he survives of the home. She was a homemaker who also worked at Barbosa's for many years as well as the Glass House Restaurant. She was active in the Cathedral and St. James Altar societies. She enjoyed bowling, and a was a member of the Pony Express bowling league, she also enjoyed going to the casino, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was a former member of St. Joseph's Cathedral and St. James Catholic Church.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Raymond and Bobby Reno, sister, Theresa Schlup, and a daughter, Donna L Gann.
Survivors include: husband, Bryan L. Gann Sr. of the home, son, Bryan Gann Jr. (David Hembree), daughters, Theresa (Chris) Watkins and Machelle (Mitchell) Corwin, grandchildren: Micaila Gann, Selena Coil, Christopher Buhman, Camden Corwin, and Kaylee Watkins, great-grandson, Hayden Coil, sisters, Carmen Redmond and Raelena Petrovick (Oscar), and brother, Alex (Jean) Rainez, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Deacon John Nash officiating,
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
