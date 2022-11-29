Ramona Rose Rainez-Gann 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at her home.

She was born Aug. 25, 1943 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Betty and Cecil Rainez. She married Bryan Gann on Sept. 17, 1966, and he survives of the home. She was a homemaker who also worked at Barbosa's for many years as well as the Glass House Restaurant. She was active in the Cathedral and St. James Altar societies. She enjoyed bowling, and a was a member of the Pony Express bowling league, she also enjoyed going to the casino, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Rainez-Gann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

