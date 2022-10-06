Rainey, Charles B. 1935-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Charles Benjamin "Ben/Benny" Rainey was born on May 2, 1935, in Albany, Missouri, where he resided most of his life. Ben was the oldest son of C.F. and Versa (Butler) Rainey. He passed away peacefully at his home in Albany on Oct. 1, 2022.

Ben is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara (Wharton) Rainey; and three sons, Rick Rainey, address unknown, Matt Rainey (Debbi) of Elmo, Missouri, and Trent Rainey (Kirsten), of Centennial, Colorado.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.