Rainey, Charles B. 1935-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Charles Benjamin "Ben/Benny" Rainey was born on May 2, 1935, in Albany, Missouri, where he resided most of his life. Ben was the oldest son of C.F. and Versa (Butler) Rainey. He passed away peacefully at his home in Albany on Oct. 1, 2022.
Ben is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara (Wharton) Rainey; and three sons, Rick Rainey, address unknown, Matt Rainey (Debbi) of Elmo, Missouri, and Trent Rainey (Kirsten), of Centennial, Colorado.
Additional survivors include: six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five sisters, Carolyn Premer, George Ann Seymour (Larry), Peggy Beach, Ramona Caswell (Kevin), Glynis Nelson (Donovan); and two brothers, Ted Rainey (Carlene) and C.F. Rainey (Nicole); sister-in-law, Betty Rainey; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; children, Randy Rainey and Renee McGinley; grandson, Jared Rainey; brother, Donald Rainey; and brother-in-law, Jim Premer.
Ben's working life spanned many years in a variety of roles where he met and touched people's lives throughout the area. These included many years with the Albany Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company where he retired in 1992. He served Gentry County as Sheriff between 1969 to 1972, was a bi-vocational pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church near Weatherby, Missouri, for approximately 20 years, and was employed by three area funeral homes in his later years. Through his experience of being a pastor, Ben joined many couples in marriage and officiated at many funerals. Ben was a "people person" who thoroughly enjoyed visiting and had friends all over northwest Missouri and southern Iowa.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Albany First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Albany First Baptist Church in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.