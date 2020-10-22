Raines, Christopher R. H. 1961-2020

Christopher Robert Harold Raines, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born Nov. 19, 1961, in St. Joseph, son of the late Berniece and Robert Raines.

He was an over the road truck driver. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and going to Sturgis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Joyce Raines.

Survivors include, sister, Christine Raines, St. Joseph; two sons, Cody and Brandon Raines.

Funeral services: 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Krista Kiger officiating,

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to the Community Missions in Memory of Chris Raines.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.