Mitami Rain, 51, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph.He was born May 21, 1971, in Chuuk, Micronesia, son of Mary and Kotnip Rain.He married Inaria Eim Rain. He was a member and Pastor of the Hallelujah Ministry Micronesia International Church of St. Joseph.He is survived by: his wife, Inaria Eim Rain; daughters, Moria and Morian Rain; sons, I-em Rain, Amigo Seven Jay Rain and Mickson Rain, all of St. Joseph; and nine grandchildren.Funeral services and visitation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.The Interment will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the King Hill Cemetery.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
