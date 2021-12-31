Dallas Dakota Rails, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
He was born Sept. 8, 1992, in St. Joseph. He enjoyed playing the guitar and hanging out with his friends.
Dallas was preceded in death by: his mother, Kelly Rails; sister, Jessica Davison; paternal grandfather, Jesse "Buck" Davison; and maternal grandfather, Leroy Rails.
Survivors include: daughter, Mylah Rails; father, Brian Davison; twin sister, Jadrien Rails; sister, Blythe Rails; maternal grandmother, Wynona Rails; and paternal grandmother, Patricia Williams, all of St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Dallas Rails Memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary, funeral fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.