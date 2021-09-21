Mary Rose Ragsdale, 93, of St. Joseph, was called to heaven Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Gentry County, Missouri, then moved to King City, Missouri, with her family where she graduated from High School in 1946 she then attended Gard's Business College in St. Joseph. Mrs. Ragsdale had been an Executive Secretary for Westab - Mead Products in St. Joseph for 36 years, retiring from there in 1991. She later worked part time for 15 years as a secretary for the McCarthy Baptist Church. She was a member of the Patee Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She married Joseph G. Ragsdale on Sept. 25, 1949, and they lived most of their lives in St. Joseph until he passed away Sept. 22, 1997.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, parents: Harry and Faye Carson and a stepson, Gary Lynn.
Survivors include, son, Dennis Carson (Ann) Ragsdale; daughter, Diane Gail Ragsdale both of St. Joseph; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Marilyn) Carson of St. Joseph.
Funeral services: 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Scott Jensen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Berlin Cemetery near her birthplace.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.