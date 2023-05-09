CAMERON, Mo. - Kenneth Eugene Raffety, 93, passed away peacefully May 5, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born March 18, 1930, in Carrollton, Missouri to Roland and Mary (Christmas) Raffety. Ken was raised on a dairy farm and learned hard work at an early age, milking 26 cows twice every day. Anyone who shook hands with Ken would not be surprised to learn this about him.
Ken was a 1948 graduate of Carrollton High School. He served three years in the U.S. Air Force in the 435th Fighter Bomber Squadron and was stationed in England, Germany and Africa.
As if loading nuclear bombs onto planes during the Cold War wasn't exciting enough, he also was a dirt track sprint car racer at the Sportsman's Speedway in Marshall, Missouri, and a Golden Gloves boxer.
Ken married Ardath Myers on Feb. 19, 1959. They were the parents of three children, Gregg, Jan and Dru. Ken worked as an agent for New York Life. He then went to work for a mortgage life insurance company and traveled throughout Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee. Ken then joined Hardin Savings Association where he met Ardath. That preceded his move to Cameron where he worked for Cameron Savings and Loan for 19 years. Ken later joined a friend to form Rieadco which patented the Night Bobby, a lighted fishing bobber. He sold his interest in the business after 30 years. Ken enjoyed being fishing partners with his friend Eddie and Harold Ensley. Ken is a rafting survivor of both the Colorado and Snake Rivers.
Ken enjoyed people from all walks of life. He never met a stranger and often recalled details about someone he had only met once. Ken was a dedicated high school football official for 47 years, the NW Missouri football rules interpreter and an MIAA & Heart of America college football official. He was honored to referee Chiefs' practices for a few years.
Ken was very active in the community. He was a member of the Hardin School Board and Cameron School Board where he served a term as President. Ken was a Rotarian, Shriner and was proud to have earned his 50-year pin as a Mason, Vincil Lodge #62. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cameron. Ken served as a board member of the former Cameron Community Hospital and as a foundation member of the Cameron Regional Medical Center for 50 years. He treasured the relationships he made serving the community.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ardath; his brother, Dale Raffety; and his sister, Mary Lee Donaldson.
His family who is so proud of him and the life he lived will miss him tremendously: children, Gregg (Ruby) Raffety, Lawson, Missouri, Dru (Pat) Colhour, Kansas City, Missouri, and Jan Raffety (Walt Allen), Santa Cruz, California; eight grandchildren, Megan (Geoff) Dustman, Janice (Randy) Arenson, Kevin (Tiffany) Colhour, Samantha Colhour, Kelly (Todd) Walden, Katie Raffety, Jessica (Gavin) McCraw and Griffin Raffety; eight great-grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Harper, Eli, Mackenzie, Kain, Olive and Cashlyn; sister-in-law, Bonnie Raffety, Norborne, Missouri; four nieces; one nephew, and cousin.
Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. at Hardin Cemetery, Hardin, Missouri, following visitation.
Memorials may be given to the Cameron Regional Medical Center Foundation.
