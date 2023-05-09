CAMERON, Mo. - Kenneth Eugene Raffety, 93, passed away peacefully May 5, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born March 18, 1930, in Carrollton, Missouri to Roland and Mary (Christmas) Raffety. Ken was raised on a dairy farm and learned hard work at an early age, milking 26 cows twice every day. Anyone who shook hands with Ken would not be surprised to learn this about him.

Ken was a 1948 graduate of Carrollton High School. He served three years in the U.S. Air Force in the 435th Fighter Bomber Squadron and was stationed in England, Germany and Africa.

