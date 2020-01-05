CAMERON, Mo. - Ardath Glenn Raffety, 91, Cameron, passed away Jan. 2, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1928, in Hardin, Missouri, to Daniel and May (Broughton) Myers.

Ardath was a 1946 graduate of Hardin High School and received a two year associate degree in business.

Ardath married Kenneth Raffety, Feb. 19, 1959.

Ardie lived happily; She was a proud member of Chapter BK PEO.

She loved playing bridge, or any card game for that matter, reading, and volunteering at the hospital and in the community.

She was a rabid fan of the Chiefs and Royals.

Touring the country by bus, particularly on mystery tours, was a highlight.

She enjoyed endless Yahtzee games with her grandchildren, and was frequently heard to shout "Oh crumb!" or "What a revolting development!" much more often than she ever yelled "Yahtzee!" .

She was a hands-on mom and grandma, whose pride and joy were her family whom she dearly loved and gently guided. Her love made our family's memories and lives precious.

She is preceded by: her parents; sister, Druanne Myers; brothers, Daniel Myers, Jr. and Bev Myers.

Survivors: Husband, Ken Raffety, of the home; son, Gregg (Ruby) Raffety, Lawson, Missouri; daughters, Dru (Pat) Colhour, Kansas City, Missouri and Jan Raffety (Walt Allen), Santa Cruz, California; eight grandchildren: Megan (Geoff) Dustman, Janice (Randy) Arenson, Kevin (Tiffany) Colhour, Samantha Colhour, Kelly (Todd) Walden, Katie Raffety, Jessica (Gavin) McCraw and Griffin Raffety; eight great-grandchildren: Andrew, Evan, Harper, Eli, Makenzie, Kain, Olive and Cash; a nephew, Dan Myers III; two nieces, Paula Winchester and Rebecca Myers; and cousin, George Griffin III.

Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, Poland Thompson Funeral Home.

Graveside Service in the afternoon at 2 p.m. at Hardin Cemetery, Hardin.

Memorials may be given to the Hardin Cemetery fund, in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements by Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.