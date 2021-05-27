Raether, Barbara G. Mound City, Mo.

Barbara G. Raether
MOUND CITY, Mo. - Barbara G. Raether, 67, passed away at her Mound City home on May 24, 2021.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church, Mound City.
Visitation for one hour prior to service.
Interment at English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City in charge of arrangements.
A complete obituary and guest book are available at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
