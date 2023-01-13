William Joseph "Bill" Radtka passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, with loved ones at his side. He had been diagnosed with a Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor in July of 2020. After several surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy and a clinical trial, his fight is over. Cancer is not picky and does not discriminate. It is a terrible disease.
Bill was born on Nov. 23, 1954, to Marvin Sr. and Catherine (Sayles) Radtka, the sixth of seven children. His family truck-gardened many years on North Woodbine where Price Chopper sits and on Frederick Boulevard where Living Community is now located. They were well known for their produce of green onions, corn, tomatoes, and strawberries. All seven siblings helped with the truck garden, and all learned the value of hard work.
Bill attended Cathedral School, Christian Brothers and Bishop LeBlond High School, graduating in 1973. On May 20, 1978, he married Sharon Bembrick in Las Vegas, Nevada. The best gamble of his life. She survives of the home. Together they raised their son, Nicholas Radtka.
Bill also attended Hillyard Technical School and learned the trade of auto mechanics and auto body repair. At a young age, he began working on cars in the garage at home. He co-owned Belt Alignment and Frame for 25 years before retiring. For the last 10 years, he and his wife owned and operated Nana's Bloomers. He was always busy and could not sit still. If something was broken, he fixed it. If he found a good deal, he bought it. If you were a fellow lefty, he commented on it. Many called him the "King of Craigslist". Life was never boring with Bill around.
Precedents in death include his parents, Marvin Sr. and Catherine; and his brother-in-law, Charles Gillette; brother-in-law, Edward McGurren; brother-in-law, Ernest Peoples; and brother-in-law, Douglas Bembrick.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; son, Nicholas Radtka of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Sayler and Rennick Radtka, of St. Joseph; siblings, Edna Gillette, of St. Joseph, Nadine McGurren, of Prairie Village, Kansas, JR (Judy) Radtka, of Kansas City, Missouri, Marlene (Jim) Russell, of Beaverton, Oregon, and Margie Peoples, of Olathe, Kansas; sister-in-law, Sandra Bembrick; sister-in-law, Mary Bembrick; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, Voices of Courage, the American Cancer Society to help find a cure for Sarcomas, or to MD Anderson Cancer Research.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Freudenthal Hospice, as they made Bill's last days very comfortable.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.