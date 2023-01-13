William Joseph "Bill" Radtka passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, with loved ones at his side. He had been diagnosed with a Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor in July of 2020. After several surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy and a clinical trial, his fight is over. Cancer is not picky and does not discriminate. It is a terrible disease.

Bill was born on Nov. 23, 1954, to Marvin Sr. and Catherine (Sayles) Radtka, the sixth of seven children. His family truck-gardened many years on North Woodbine where Price Chopper sits and on Frederick Boulevard where Living Community is now located. They were well known for their produce of green onions, corn, tomatoes, and strawberries. All seven siblings helped with the truck garden, and all learned the value of hard work.

