WHARTON, Texas -James Allen ("Jim") Rader passed away on May 14, 2020 in Wharton, Texas due to complications from Alzheimer's. He was 83 year old.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Sue Lawhon Rader; his sister, Janet Shelkop; his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Brandy Rader; his daughter, Deborah Rader; four grandchildren, Shawn Rader, Shelby Kasberger, Brianna Guinn, Kylee Rader; two great-grandchildren, Hallie and Hudson Rader; sisters-in-law Connie Farrell and Linda McDowell; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, James Henry Rader and Nelle Gertrude Hillgren Rader; his siblings Evelyn Fraser, Wilda Boeh, Mildred "Mickey" Shepherd, June Diederich, Doris Barnett, and Waldean "Bud" Rader.

Born on March 10, 1937 in Elwood, Kansas, he was a lifelong resident of Elwood until his move to Needville, Texas in 2006. He was mayor of Elwood for twelve years, the town and people of Elwood were very dear to him.

He was a truck driver for a large part of his career. His family meant the world to him and he spent as much time as he could with family. He also enjoyed travelling and was proud to have seen all 50 states. He was a member of Creekside Christian Fellowship church in Needville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.