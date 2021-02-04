Rader, Eunice P. 1923-2021

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Eunice Paula (Beal) Rader, age 97, Fairfax, Missouri, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Fairfax Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax. Memorial: Fairfax Baptist Church or Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary. Services will be lived streamed on Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax Facebook Page. Obituary information can be found on andrewshannfuneralhome.com website.

Face mask are recommended at the funeral services and for the visitation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.