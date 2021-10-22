Rabe, Joan E. 1929-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Joan E. Ramsey Rabe, 92, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at LaVerna Senior Living in Savannah. She was born in Maitland, Missouri, on April 5, 1929, to William and Lillian (Meadows) Zapf.
Joan attended school in Nodaway County and Gard Business School. She married Kenneth W. Ramsey in Savannah in 1950. Joan and Kenneth had four daughters. Kenneth preceded her in death in 1966.
She worked at First Christian Church, The Savannah Reporter, and was Savannah City Treasurer. She held many jobs in order to provide for her family.
In 1988 she married Donald Rabe of Madison Nebraska. They resided in Madison until his death in 2015 and she then returned to Savannah.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Clifford) Harlow of Chillicothe, Missouri, Mary (Terry) Ringot of Savannah, Nancy (James) Hughes of Littleton, Colorado, and Doris (Kirk) Cave of Carrollton, Texas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Bruce (Judy) Rabe of Omaha, Nebraska, Suzette (Bob) Jurgens of Madison, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William H. Zapf; and her two husbands.
Memorial services will be Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
