Quinn, Jr., Nelson L. 1973-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Nelson Leo Quinn, Jr., 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 29, 1973, in Chillicothe, Missouri, son of Linda and Nelson Quinn, Sr. He worked at Albaugh Industries as a supervisor.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dawn Quinn, and Pamela Jennings.
He is survived by companion, Jennifer Boyle; sons, Christian Lee Quinn, Charles "Ryan" Quinn, Alex Hicks, Tyler Hudgens, and Sabastian Quinn; daughters, Brittany Ann Quinn, Samantha Quinn, and Hannah Quinn; grandchildren, Jocelyn Quinn and Anna Bennett, Kingston and Lynoeal LaHue-Quinn; stepsons, Ryan (Casey and Rachel) Funk, and Kyle (Alecia) Funk; stepdaughter, Daniela Funk; step-grandchildren, Zac, Romeo, Oackley, Octavian, Kody, Kyle, Myles, Fayth'Lynn, Javon, Lanydyn, James, Ky'Lynn, Elliott, and Sammy; sisters, Rickie Maxwell, Scarlett Glunt, Denise Stafford; and nephew, Dominic Stafford.
He has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Nelson "Leo" Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
