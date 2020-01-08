Deborah K. Quaife

ROBINSON, Kan. - Deborah "Debbie" K. Meyer Langley Quaife, 65, died Dec. 25, 2019.

She had worked at the old Dairy Queen, in Atchison.

Preceded by: mother, Nancy Light; Gary Quaife; grandparents, Alvin and Pearl Rice, of Spring Hill, Kansas.

Survivors: aunt, Linda Stone; nephews, Bryan and Brice Martin, all of Quapaw, Oklahoma.

No services are planned for Debbie or Gary at this time.

Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, is assisting.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.