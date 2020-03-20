Pyles, Bobby 1934-2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Bobby Pyles passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

He was born to Father Ernest E. and Lora Belle (Feeback) Pyles, in Rushville, Missouri on Oct. 27, 1934.

Bobby started working for the Kansas Power and Light Co. on Dec. 25, 1956. He was a meter reader. He retired after 35 years and 5 months of service, on May 1, 1992.

Bobby married Viola Mae Gilbert, on Nov. 19, 1955.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles #55.

Bobby's companion after his wife passed is, Alvera Olson. They did everything together for 20 plus years.

Bobby enjoyed fishing, farming and collecting many different things.

Bobby is survived by: three daughters: Debra E. Eagle, Peggy L. Pyles and Lisa J. Franco; one brother, Raymond E. Pyles, nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, Viola Mae Pyles; a daughter, Judy Ann Pyles; four brothers: Omer J., Ernest, Ralph, and Bernard Pyles; one sister, Katherine Marie Johnson; one grandchild, Robert Edward Pyles; and two great-grandchildren, Bradley Kaser and Brody Younkin.

Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel, Friday, March 20, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m., we ask that you come pay your respects in a timely manner so everyone will be able to view and share condolences.

Due to public safety reasons, we are only allowed 10 people at a time in a public building.

Funeral service will be live streamed on Davis Funeral Chapel Inc.'s Facebook page on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 10 a.m., and only immediate family will attend the service here in the Chapel.

Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left on Bobby's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Please share your condolences or memories online due to the circumstances.

Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.