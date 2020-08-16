INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Edith Marie Purvis, age 96, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Hamilton, Missouri.

Born Dec. 1, 1923, in Independence, she was the daughter of the late Abner Driskell, Sr. and Mattie (Maness) Driskell.

Marie was a lifelong resident of Independence and worked many years for Curt's Market in Independence, prior to her retirement.

She was an outstanding seamstress, enjoyed crocheting, bowling, and golfing with her friends.

MEME, as she was called by most who knew her, loved the many years she taught children's Sunday School.

She especially enjoyed the times she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She was a lifetime member of Maywood Baptist Church.

Marie is survived by: a son, Alan Purvis (Grace) of Grain Valley, Missouri; a daughter, Helen Harper (Bob) of Hamilton; five grandchildren: Kamala Doerflinger (Ben) of Independence, Jackie Harper (Gary Banse) of Boise, Idaho, Wendy Pielstick (Bruce) of Sacramento, California, Heidi Harper of Boise and Benson Harper (Santana) of Boulder City, Nevada.

She is further survived by: eight great-grandchildren; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: four brothers; four sisters; and two great-grandsons.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in the Last Supper Garden of Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64133. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.