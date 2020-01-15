Minnie C. Purtek, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 22, 1926, in St. Joseph, to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bartels.

She married Joseph Purtek, on June 6, 1950.

Minnie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, having made many teddy bears, hats and scarves. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers.

She was a member of Central Christian Church.

Minnie was preceded in death by: husband, Joseph Purtek, in 2001; her parents; sister, Laverne Bartels; sister, Viola Kannar; brother, Art Bartels.

Survivors include: son, Alfred (Sandie) Purtek, of Faucett, Missouri; daughter, Alfreda (David) Elliott, of King City, Missouri; daughter, Twila (Danny) Gach, of St. Joseph; siblings: Richard Bartels, Dorothy Ermand, Juanita Bartels and Ivan Bartels; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pete Smith, officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: The Crossing Outreach, Central Christian Church, or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.