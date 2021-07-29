Oleta Punzo, 85, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Oleta was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Rock Port, Missouri, to Jacob Holland and Madge (Stafford).
She was married to Robert Browning and he passed away on July 4, 1994.
She then married Charles Punzo and he passed away on Oct. 8, 2018.
Also preceding her in death were: her parents; daughter, Janet; and step-grandson, Dylan Hill.
Survivors include: a son, Ronald Browning; granddaughter, Talissa Browning; and a step-daughter, Cherie Phillips (Danny); several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
Oleta was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Joseph.
She loved chatting with her friends and going out to eat with her family.
Visitation will from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.