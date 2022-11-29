Pummell, Hazel M. 1926-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hazel Maxine Pummell, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in St. Joseph.She was born July 11, 1926 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Hazel and DeWayne Curtin.She retired from American Family.She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, going to Las Vegas, attending PBR pro bull riding events, and spending time with her family.She was of the Methodist faith.Maxine was preceded in death by: husband, Ellis Pummell; son, Ellis Pummell, Jr.; her parents; brother, William Curtin; grandson, Randy Hunt; and son-in-law, Jim Hicks.Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Hicks, St. Joseph; sons, Gary (Beverly) Pummell, Coriscona, Texas, and Willam Pummell, St. Joseph; sister, Carolyn Doldt of St. Joseph; brother, DeWayne (Mary Alice) Curtin; 17 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and 37 great-great- grandchildren.The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice and staff for their love and care.Funeral services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Pummell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellis Pummell Dewayne Curtin Christianity Worship Cemetery Interment Sharon Hicks Randy Hunt Jim Hicks × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 28, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 28, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily remembers victim at murder sentencingFirst responders remove man from car after crashMan dies in Tuesday afternoon crash in Nodaway CountyLeBlond punches ticket to state title gameBath and Body Works to open at North ShoppesRelatives deal with burglaries after loved ones' deathsHoroscopes for Nov. 23Maysville activist demands school district auditCardinals blow out Whirlwinds to advance to 8-man state championship gameTwo dead, child injured after Friday crash
