SAVANNAH, Mo. - Carol Sue Pulliam, 77, Savannah, formerly of Trenton, Missouri, passed away March 10, 2020, after an extended illness.

Sue was born on Oct. 20, 1942, in Jackson County, Missouri, to the late Edward and Stella (Sayles) Pulliam.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: brother, Bob Pulliam; and several cousins.

She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1960, and Northwest State University.

Sue taught middle school history at Adams Middle School, in Trenton, and was also the Trenton High School band color guard instructor for many years, retiring in from the Trenton R-IX district on July 1, 1996.

Sue was an active member of the Lafayette High School Shamrock Sisters. She was also a member and treasurer of the Dorcas Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in Trenton.

Survivors include: extended family and friends; as well as her beloved little dog, Lucy.

Per her wishes, Ms. Pulliam will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Private family inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your local animal shelter, in Ms. Pulliam's memory.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.