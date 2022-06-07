LAWSON, Mo. - Phillip Alfred Pulley, 90, of Lawson, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday June 1, 2022, after suffering a stroke.
He was born on Friday Aug. 28, 1931, in Amity, Missouri, the son of the late Truman and the late Ada (née Whitsell) Pulley. after graduating from Union Star high school in 1949, he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, serving a total of four years. He spent two and a half years stationed at Nagoya Air Force Base in Japan.
After completing his tour of duty, he left the Air Force and began his collegiate studies at the University of Georgia. After a few semesters he transferred back home to the University of Missouri. Upon graduation he got a job in North Carolin as a meat grader. Eventually, he returned to Missouri where he began employment with the University of Missouri working as a County Agent. Ultimately, he would pursue a Master's Degree in animal science and began his career as a livestock specialist for the University of Missouri.
On Oct. 15, 1961, he married Iletta Faye Swartz of Clarksdale, Missouri, whom he had known since childhood. Phil and Iletta went on to have three children: Glenn, Mark, and Deanne. After retiring in 1992, Phil spent his time gardening, traveling and babysitting his granddaughter.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents: Truman and Ada Pulley.
He is survived by his wife, Iletta; his sisters, Lee Hawkins and Sue Camarillo; his children, their spouses, and grandchildren: Glenn (Joyce) Pulley (son), Timothy Pulley (grandson), Britianny (Jake) Freitas (granddaughter), Keerie Freitas (great- granddaughter); Mark Pulley (son); Deanne (James) Weber (daughter), Janelle Weber (granddaughter).
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson.
Funeral will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Christian Church, Amity, Missouri.
Phillip's Burial at St Joseph Memorial Park 5005, St Joseph, will occur on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Services will be officiated by Pastor Joel Mitchell. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
