(Puett) Lowe, Rhonda L. 1954-2020

Rhonda Lu (Puett) Lowe passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 24, 2020, in her home in Show Low, Arizona. She was with her husband, Larry Lowe and daughter, Heather Hamilton.

Rhonda was born Jan. 27, 1954, in St Joseph, to Robert and Betty Puett.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and was married to Larry in St Joe on Dec. 6, 1975.

Rhonda and Larry have two children, Heather Hamilton of Mesa, Arizona and Chris Lowe of Show Low.

Rhonda loved and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Lowe, and brothers and sisters: Rita Mallon, Renee Jacques, Rick Puett and Rob Puett.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Roger and Ron Puett.

Rhonda will be cremated and join her mother and father in Fillmore Cemetery.