LENEXA, Kan. - Karen Lanette Puett, 66, a resident of Lenexa, Kansas for 40+ years, passed away Sept. 17, 2022. Karen was born in St. Joseph, on April 13, 1956. Karen went to Central High School, graduating in 1974.

Karen was a math and science teacher for Maranatha Academy for 30+ years. Karen was a telephone operator for Advent Health (formerly Shawnee Mission Medical Center) for 25+ years.

