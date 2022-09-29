LENEXA, Kan. - Karen Lanette Puett, 66, a resident of Lenexa, Kansas for 40+ years, passed away Sept. 17, 2022. Karen was born in St. Joseph, on April 13, 1956. Karen went to Central High School, graduating in 1974.
Karen was a math and science teacher for Maranatha Academy for 30+ years. Karen was a telephone operator for Advent Health (formerly Shawnee Mission Medical Center) for 25+ years.
Karen is survived by her brother, Mark Puett. Karen enjoyed being a part of Mark's family since she was never married.
Mark's family includes his wife, Valerie, three children: Christine Corio (Scott) with children Joseph and Giada; Robert Puett (Nicole) with children Oliver and Elijah; and Meghan Springer (Jeffrey) with children Jeremiah and Gabriel.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Robert Puett; her mother, Shirley Spicer Puett Ford; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family will gather for visitation with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Farewell Services start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will happen at Ashland Cemetery following the farewell services.
