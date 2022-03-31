HAMILTON, Mo. - Raymond Lee Puckett, 84, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on March 26, 2022, in Braymer, Missouri, at the Golden Age Nursing Home. He lived in the New York Community, southeast of Hamilton, his entire life.
Raymond was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in rural Hamilton to Vaughn and Leona (Abbott) Puckett. He attended and graduated from the New York High School in 1956. Raymond then served his country in the Army Reserves from 1960-1966. He was a farmer and raised livestock and crops. He retired from the Western Missouri Correctional Center, Cameron, in 2014.
Raymond was very active serving on the New York Township Board for 44 years, the New York School Board, the Caldwell County Ambulance Board, and the Hamilton Fire Department Board, as well as being a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church.
Preceding Raymond in death were his parents.
On Jan. 11, 1958, he married Darlene Dingle. They were married for 64 years and she survives of the home.
Additional survivors: son, Gary Puckett, Hamilton; two grandsons; Kelly (Kirby) Puckett, Trenton, Missouri and Kevin Puckett, Kansas City, Missouri; great-granddaughter, Juniper Puckett and a great-granddaughter coming soon; brothers, Charles Puckett and Ronnie (Shirlee) Puckett, both of Hamilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 3 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Hamilton Baptist Church.
Visitation: 1:30 until 3 p.m., April 2, just prior to the service, at the church.
Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri.
Memorials: The Hamilton Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
