Puckett, Ralph C. 1947-2020

Ralph Curtis Puckett Sr., 72, passed away in Saint Joseph on Jan. 11, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 21, 1947, in Empire Prairie, Missouri, to Ralph and Lena Puckett; both parents precede him in death.

He resided in Saint Joseph for the majority of his life.

He retired from the St. Joseph State Hospital, where he had worked for over 30 years.

Ralph is survived by: his son, Raph C. Puckett Jr. and his fiancee, Grace Edler; brothers: George, Jerry, Hubert, Larry, and Raymond Puckett; sisters: Connie, Joyce and Annie; granddaughter, Rachel Puckett; and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by: daughter, Brenda Kay Puckett, who passed away on Sept. 13, 1997; his parents; brothers: Spud, Bill, Robert and Jimmy Puckett; sisters: Margaret, Cora and Donna.

Per Ralph's request, there are no funeral services scheduled.

He was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.