Judith D. Puckett, 82, passed away on July 10, 2023, in St. Joseph. She was born on Dec. 28, 1940, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to Loy and Wilma (Bozarth) Fanning.

Judith attended Lafayette High School and later worked as a machine feeder at Mead Products for 23 years until her retirement. She was a dedicated employee and even played on the company's softball team alongside three of her daughters. She married Jerry Puckett on Oct. 25, 1959. She enjoyed giving her husband a hard time, and their playful banter was a testament to their strong and enduring relationship.

