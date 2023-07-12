Judith D. Puckett, 82, passed away on July 10, 2023, in St. Joseph. She was born on Dec. 28, 1940, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to Loy and Wilma (Bozarth) Fanning.
Judith attended Lafayette High School and later worked as a machine feeder at Mead Products for 23 years until her retirement. She was a dedicated employee and even played on the company's softball team alongside three of her daughters. She married Jerry Puckett on Oct. 25, 1959. She enjoyed giving her husband a hard time, and their playful banter was a testament to their strong and enduring relationship.
She loved visiting Branson with her family. An avid gardener, she found joy tending to her plants and watching them grow, and she enjoyed canning the produce she grew. Judith was a talented crocheter, creating beautiful blankets that will serve as a comforting reminder of her love and care.
Judith loved her grandchildren dearly and cherished every moment spent with them. Her home was always filled with laughter and love, and she created a warm and welcoming environment for all who entered.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Loy and Wilma (Bozarth) Fanning; stepfather, Rodrick Thuman; brothers, Jackie Fanning and Norman Fanning; brother-in-law, Jack Veraguth; mother and father-in-law, Lena and Ralph Puckett; nephew, Rusty; grandson, Austin; and great-grandson, Declan.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Jerry Puckett, and their children, Tammy Lenhardt (Donnie), Lena R. Puckett, Wilma Fischer (Bobby), Jerry Lee Puckett (Pam), Peggy Benner Puckett, and Cindy Patrylak (Chris). She also leaves behind her sister, Paula Veraguth; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and her beloved dog, Buddy.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Mosaic Hospice Care for their genuine support and care during Judith's final days.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic Hospice Care.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
