George M. Puckett, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

He was born in Ravenwood, Missouri, on April 7, 1929, the son of Sylvester Ralph and Lena Merle (Mozingo) Puckett.

George attended grade school at Hickory Creek School and high school at Guilford High, Guilford, Missouri and graduated in 1947.

He farmed for two years and entered the Army in December 1949 and served on active duty and the Reserves being discharged in 1956 as a Sergeant.

George joined the Latter-Day Saints Church in 1956 and was a High Priest. He served in many callings as Elder Quorum President, High Priest Group Leader, counselor in the Bishoprics, Stake High Council, and Branch President in Hiawatha, Kansas. He and his first wife served as temple workers in the St. Louis Temple just prior to her death.

George married Thoristina Thompson in 1951 in St. Joseph at Patee Park Baptist Church on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. She passed away April 2, 1998 in Savannah, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by parents; wives, Thoristina (Thompson) Puckett, Wilma "Jean" (Chowning) Puckett; son, Randall Puckett; several brothers, sisters, stepbrothers, and stepsisters.

They had five children, three boys and two girls, Eddie Puckett (Debbie), McCleary, Washington, Linda Pritchard (Don), St. Genevieve, Missouri, Joseph Puckett, Cameron, Louisiana, Nancy Flight (Jeff), Oregon, Missouri; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Anna Thompson, Larry Puckett, Jerry Puckett, Hubert Puckett, Raymond Puckett, Connie Davis, and Joyce Moss.

George married Wilma "Jean" Chowning June 10, 1999, in Plattsburg, Missouri; she passed away June 6, 2006. He had four stepdaughters of this marriage. He later married Patricia Dianne Bonner Aug. 17, 2007, in Springfield, Missouri. His stepchildren with her are Tammy Snodgrass, Dianna Jacobs, Kimberly Matthews, Raymond Matthews.

Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

