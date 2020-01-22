Puckett, Danny G. 1954-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Danny G. Puckett, 65, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Hospice House, at the North Kansas City Hospital.

Danny was born in Bedison, Missouri, on May 13, 1954, and lived all his life in the area.

His parents were Millard F and Jennie D. (Mozingo) Puckett.

They preceded him in death.

He was also preceded by: his brother, Frank Puckett; and sister, Lana O'Marrah.

He was a member and attended the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard, Missouri.

He liked to work with wood and to hunt and fish in his younger days.

He enjoyed his grandkids, genealogy and loved to visit.

On Oct. 14, 1983, in Miami, Oklahoma, Danny was united in marriage to Debra J. "Debbie" Caldwell; she survives of the home.

He is also survived by: his two children, Heather Wallace, Maryville, and Clint Puckett, of the home; his four siblings: Millard (Louise) Puckett Jr., Merriam Woods, Missouri, Charles (Rena) Puckett, Barnard, Myrtle Still, Maryville, and Penny (Gary) Emery, Maryville; two grandchildren, Emmy Wallace and Eli Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Danny has been cremated, under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard.

The inurnment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service Friday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St., Barnard, MO 64423.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.