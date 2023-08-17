Ptomey, Diana 1951-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diana Ptomey, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.Diana was born on July 11, 1951, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Joe and Ramona (Coleman) Zapata.She was attending the Troy Christian Church. Diana worked as a care giver in the Texas State Hospital and Schools for over 37 years. Her love for her family and animals will never be forgotten.Diana married David Ptomey on Nov. 27, 2011. He survives of the home.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mark Zapata; and mother and father-in-law, Calvin and Joyce Ptomey.Survivors: husband, David Ptomey; children, Jeffery Martinez, Craig Ptomey (Tish) and Candy McKinley (Ronnie); sister, Donna; nieces and nephews.Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas.Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the church, friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.Memorials: Doniphan County Pet Rescue.www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug. 18, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 17, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 16, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLocal couple pleads in Jan. 6 caseNew Tex-Mex restaurant coming to DowntownMotorcycle crash sends one to MosaicCondition of Thursday crash survivor updatedTwo dead, one injured after crash near Highway 36, Interstate 229Catfishers reel in prizes after tournamentWeapons charge filed after man injuredShots fired incident leads to police pursuitRestaurant inspections for July 2023Missouri Western grad publishes first novel
